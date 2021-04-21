I really do not understand why we continue having a curfew. A curfew has been in place since January 8th and I do not think it is serving the greater good. It seems from the many articles I read it is a very extreme measure and should be used in short bursts in order to maximize its effectiveness. Premier Legault has failed to listen to his own health advisors and has left the curfew in place even though five days before the curfew was instituted Public Health Director Arruda said there was no medical or scientific data to support the idea that curfews slow the spread of the virus.
I am in a split family and last night my teenage twins came for dinner. Unfortunately due to their busy schedules they only arrived for dinner around 6.45 pm and because of the curfew they needed to leave by 7:50 pm in order to adhere to getting home in time. An hour of family time is not sufficient as we approach summer time. End the curfew!
I again would like to reinforce that many of us have been educated to use our masks regularly and no longer need a curfew to control our time outside. Being in a pandemic is hard enough but this extreme measure of an 8 pm curfew should be ended asap.
I am a law-abiding citizen but I have lost total confidence in our government to lead us through and out of this pandemic. I ask you for the mental health of our community, families and population please end this curfew while maintaining the social distancing and mask wearing rules.
Four months of curfew is an abuse of power and this oppressive rule needs to end asap. Let's concentrate our province's efforts on vaccinations and not curfew please.
Steven White
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.