Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are at it again. In case you missed it, the Liberals edited a video of Conservative leader Erin O’Toole to change his answers to questions. Twitter called them out for this lie and it’s a clear violation of the Election Act. This is the kind of win at all costs behaviour we have come to expect from the Liberals. Last election Trudeau spent 600 million tax dollars to buy the press, then bought off Unifor. Surprise,surprise, Unifor has election ads, so they’re still in Trudeau’s pocket.
Trudeau’s government was corrupt before the WE scandal. Bill Morneau resigned for accepting vacations as gifts but Trudeau wouldn’t even though he holidayed at the Agha Khan’s private island. SNC Lavalin gouged the government on contracts, but Trudeau protected them as friends and Liberal party donors.
Then came WE, a bogus Liberal charity designed to pay youth that volunteer. Trudeau and his family earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees from WE. If you or I tried this we would be investigated for taking kickbacks. The RCMP never did.
Last year Trudeau violated lobbying laws by giving a ventilator contract to former Liberal MP Frank Baylis. Justin Trudeau refuses to divest himself of the Irving Oil stock he inherited from his father. Actually, that goes a long way to explain his family feud with western Canadian oil interests. It looks like one set of rules for Trudeau and the Liberal elite, and another for the rest of us.
Time and again Trudeau treats the Canadian Treasury like his personal Liberal cheque book. Trudeau is trying to buy another election. It’s basic Liberal theory that there’s no such a thing as normal, and no such thing as right and wrong. Justin Trudeau expands on these theories. For Justin, there’s no such thing as ethics. The end justifies the means. He has no shame and he certainly has no idea what the truth is. Justin Trudeau is only in public service for self interest. Wait, isn’t that why he called this election?
James Sutherland
Thunder Bay
