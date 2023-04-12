I am writing in response to a Letter to the Editor entitled “Re-thinking the planned Montreal West recreation centre” that appeared in the April 5th, 2023, edition of your newspaper.
The writer of the letter has voiced his opposition to the proposed Sports and Recreation Centre because of the cost of the project and the fact that it contains an arena. He and the other leaders of their group have proposed that a new project be put forth without an arena, a change they contend the government will easily accept without any impact on the grant we have been accorded. I would like to know on what they are basing this contention. Do they have some crystal ball that says that a radically modified project would be rubber-stamped by the granting governments? Are they basing this contention on the combined wealth of municipal grant application experience they share? Unfortunately, the answers to both those questions are no.
Let’s focus on the reality. We presented a project that includes an arena. We have a grant that was approved by the federal and provincial governments amounting to $12.55 million. We have fundraising already committed over $1.8 million and excellent prospects to reach and surpass the $2.5 million goal. We have money from our surplus of $4.85 million that will go towards the project as well as the GST and TVQ reimbursements. We also have a valid bid of $38.2 million (including taxes) to build the new centre. Those are the undeniable realities.
Can the project be modified? Absolutely. Will that modification be cost-free? Absolutely not. Removing the arena component of the project will UNDOUBTEDLY require a complete rework of the architectural plans. That is easily a new $2 million expense. Will the revised project be accepted as corresponding to fitting the project for which we received grants? I would not count on that – no one should – it is a radical change. Would the Town be granted new funding if it had to start over? I would not count on that – no one should. Why would any government look favourably upon an applicant who turned away a grant already accorded? Would the donations that have been committed and received so far be automatically applicable to a new project that does not include an arena? I would not count on that – no one should. Would delaying the project ensure we are getting better prices? I would not bet on that – no one should. I don’t remember any time future costs ended up being lower!
The letter writer opines that the project should be scrapped as presented and “move forward with the development of a multifunctional recreational facility that will serve a broader range of users…” Broader range? The project currently contains an arena, a gymnasium, multi-purpose rooms and includes reconstruction of the existing outdoor pool. What else can you add?? How can they say any other project will serve a broader range of users by removing a key component? It just does not add up.
In the meantime, Town Council will continue to see this project through to a vote. We will continue to see what can be done to lower the impact upon our residents.
As promised, in the coming days, the Town will publish the effect on taxpayers by this $38.2 million Sports and Recreation Centre. As well, as promised, our residents will have the right to express their opinion in a vote.
Young families want to come into our Town – that too is a reality. Those that look at our Town know what our taxes look like. (For the record, we are NOT the highest on the island.) I spoke this past weekend to a young family from one of the neighbouring Towns that is “trying to find a home in Montreal West before the project comes to fruition and house prices jump.” This is the kind of project that will rejuvenate and reinvigorate our Town. For the current residents that are in the same age group as I am, it is not about us. It is about paying forward to the next generations so they can benefit from proper, safe facilities – like the facilities we had when our kids were young. Please get out and vote in favour of progress and rejuvenation when the vote is called.
Beny Masella
Mayor, Town of Montreal West
