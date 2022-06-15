The CAQ should value the freedom of all Quebecers. Everyone should say NO to Bill 96, an extension of law 101. The CAQ is not dealing with the real problems of Quebecers like inflation and the lack of family doctors. I am a Quebecer, born in Quebec. Quebecers want freedom. My husband was a WWII decorated veteran. His name was Dennis Vialls. He fought on the beaches of Normandy for all our freedom, not for Bill 96. For the love of French say NON 96 and to the CAQ I say value the freedom of all Quebecers.
Sharyn Cadot
SADB
