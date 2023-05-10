I am somewhat disturbed by your editorial on the cultural eradication of non-francophones de souche.
Francophones who call themselves “de souche” or “old stock”, like to think their ancestors founded Quebec City in 1608. That their roots run deep and wide, as do the roots under the stump of an old tree, or “souche”.
In alphabetical order, here are Quebec’s much deeper roots: Abenaki, Algonquin, Atikamekw, Cree, Huron-Wendat, Inuit, Innu, Malise, Micmac, Mohawk and Naskapi. And, in these last 400 years, none of the above-mentioned 11 nations have suffered “eradication”, no matter how hard each of the “two solitudes” have tried to make it happen.
If, or when, the Doctrine of Discovery is ever rescinded, I’m betting Quebec anglophones will demand that their “reservation” be located on the West Island of Montreal. We’ll have to wait and see. Might take another four centuries.
As for the francophone Québécois de souche, well, at some point, they decided they were victorious. And it is the victorious who write history. So, for them, the numbers 40, 96 and 15 are “winning” ones. For the moment.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
