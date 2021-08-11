I read Joel Goldenberg's article about the building on Westminster and its upcoming transformation and appreciate The Suburban giving this matter and issue the exposure it deserves.
While I read of the intent and opinion of the landlord, the mayor, various councillors and a tenant spokesperson, I am disappointed in the narratives surrounding the issue of large-scale renovations, displacement of citizens, and affordable housing in our community.
This is home to dozens of our fellow Côte Saint-Lucers, some of whom have lived there for more than 40 years, and many don’t feel like Côte Saint-Lucers; detached from our greater community and decisions that affect them. You might see them in passing, or early in the morning at the bus stop on your way to the highway. But here’s the thing: many of them cannot afford what comes next.
Until we as a society (be it Quebec, Côte Saint-Luc or any municipality for that matter) afford real meaningful protections to tenants from renovictions or establish reasonable rent regulations that strike an appropriate balance between the free market and access to decent, dignified housing in this city, we must pay closer attention.
The addition of 18 apartments can be valuable for tenants and the community, but when do we start considering the cost to people’s quality of life and security, as this upends the lives of citizens that are seldom at the forefront of public dialogue or attention in our city?
Many believe as I do, that it is the elected officials’ task and moral duty to step to the limit of their legal purview to assure safe, affordable and dignified housing for its citizens, and not simply pass the buck. The idea that we can simply compartmentalize a zoning change and insulate council’s actions from the consequences is a cop-out and quite offensive.
There are some 33,000 people who call Côte Saint-Luc home. While in one neighborhood you may have people requesting more benches or demanding quieter streets, in other areas you will find those living on more modest incomes and worrying about where they are going to live next year. Stop and think about what that would mean to you, your children, or your elderly parents. Strangers are no less deserving of that empathy.
The landlord’s “intent” not to renovict is just that, an intention, and I have no doubt the owners mean well. But living on the island of Montreal, we all know how unintended consequences work, especially in construction. Nine to 12 months to complete? We know construction timelines rarely go as ‘intended’.
Investment in real and accessible housing stock is welcome and encouraged, but too often in and around Greater Montreal we have seen projects ending with people priced out of their homes.
I don’t believe landlords are stacking coins and plotting to ruin peoples’ lives for a buck, but elected officials should tread carefully when granting the benefit of the doubt.
A few things in our community should be afforded some extra layer of vigilance and protection from those empowered to do so. In our city, Tempos have been a long-standing concern with much energy devoted to it and the subject of much debate. Housing affordability and tenant protection warrant as much of a discussion: A roof over our heads as much as a roof over our cars!
Let’s pay more attention to those around us, the ones we know and the ones we don’t. They too need and deserve proper and dignified living conditions and the vigilance of their community and government whose task it is to speak on behalf of every single one of us.
This is all we should expect, it’s certainly not too much to ask.
Ailsa Pehi
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.