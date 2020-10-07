On the 50th anniversary of the October Crisis, there are those asking us to look at Quebec as it then was through rose-coloured glasses. We are being asked to understand that to which the depths of economic despair and abject humiliation will lead one.
Well, as Joe Biden might say: here’s the deal. Had the PQ been in power at the time, the FLQ wouldn’t have renounced terrorism, because its members believed democracy was incapable of bringing about the changes they were seeking. Paul Rose and company were class revolutionaries who regarded René Lévesque’s ideas about sovereignty as a bourgeois affectation. Their belief in democracy could best be summed up in that sardonic aphorism: if voting could change anything, it would be illegal.
Fifty years on, there is a debate about who ended the terrorism, Pierre Trudeau with his war measures, or René Lévesque with his democratic alternative. I think both views are mistaken. In assassinating Pierre Laporte, the FLQ died by its own hand. It had chosen the wrong country.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
