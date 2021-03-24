I have been a good citizen for the last year accepting Premier Legault’s decisions and mandates and following the advice of the government and health authorities.But now I feel I have to offer some advice as an unvaccinated 62 year old.
All citizens are created equal and Quebec has an opportunity to display this. While the decision to start vaccinations by age group was correct, younger people are anxious for the vaccination as well.
The Clic Santé website has openings every day now which older people do not wish to fill. Younger people can present themselves at many locations within 30 minutes, so why not create a method to fill these openings now.
If Quebec can do this, the goal of having every Quebecer vaccinated who wants to be by June 24 becomes more attainable. It is time to represent ALL Québécois and Québécoises.
Eric Birenbaum
Montreal
