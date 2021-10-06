Since at least 2006, federal politicians have been pussyfooting with the (other) N-word: Nation. Then Prime Minister Stephen Harper thought he had cleverly defused the ticking time bomb of Quebec nationalism by pressing into service a parliamentary resolution declaring Quebecers a nation within a united Canada. But words have a life of their own and his political gambit sowed the seeds of future problems, like Bill 96, for instance.
Today, you challenge the notion of nation at your risk and peril. Ask Joe Ortona. It’s enough to make me nostalgic for the Distinct Society.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
