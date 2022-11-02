Justin Trudeau in response to Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet's refusal to take the oath to King Charles III said,"the reality is that there are plenty of people who swear an allegiance to the Queen to become citizens (and) retract it afterward." This is our Prime Minister? He is justifying Blanchet's total disregard for the Constitution Act of 1867 which has always been defined by practice and precedent. I have never heard of any new citizen of Canada publicly retracting their oath as Blanchet has done. This is the same Trudeau who shed crocodile tears when the Queen passed away and said she was his favourite person. Furthermore, what lesson is Trudeau teaching young Canadians? That one's word means nothing? That swearing falsely has no consequences?
In the procedure book for the House of Commons, published by the government of Canada, it states "Breaking the oath of allegiance is a serious offence and any Member whose conduct has been determined by the House to have violated the oath could be liable to punishment by the House."
It's about time that Trudeau, as Prime Minister of Canada, defend the oath, rather than kowtowing to separatists. Based, however, on his throwing anglophones and other minorities in Quebec under the bus, I wouldn't hold my breath.
Mordechai Bulua
Montreal
