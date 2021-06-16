Just when we thought that the federal political parties pandering to Quebec had reached as far as it could, we now have the Liberals taking things a step further.
The Prime Minister has cowardly chosen to have the latest change proposal to the Official Languages Act leaked while he is out of the country. The change will entrench the French language as the only official language in Quebec into Canadian law. Mr. Legault, and his minions, must be drooling at the prospect of the total abandonment of the minority English community by the federal government.
No fancy political twisting of words will be able to protect the minority community in Quebec once this is adopted. Mr. Jolin-Barrette has categorically stated that once French is recognized as the only official language that the CAQ can do so much more to "promote” the use of French. Read this carefully as erasing the presence of the English language, further diminishing access to services in English, denying employment opportunities, hindering foreign investment and job creation, and instilling unilingual operation of every department of the government with no requirement to respond to anyone in English in legal, educational, or health matters.
The federal Liberals will be annihilating the once proud claim of Canada being an officially bilingual country with openness and respect for both English and French speakers across the country. Is Canada perfect in its bilingualism? Certainly not. Are all services available in both languages in all parts of the country? For sure not. But these things can be improved, fixed, encouraged, and rewarded.
If those Quebec Liberal MPs who presented themselves as representing all of us stand up to vote for this change, they should all be turfed from office. They will have betrayed the Quebec minority language community and they will have betrayed a basic principle of the Canadian union.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
