In your Editorial "Whatever the language, privacy still matters," you examine the invasion of privacy rights in Bill 96. You also lament the capitulation of the federal government and its unwillingness to help Quebec's minorities. You end the editorial by urging the federal Justice Department and the Privacy Commissioner to intervene.
It may interest you to know that there is no asking or pleading of the issue. Section 4(c) of the Department of Justice Act requires the Minister of Justice to "advise on the legislative Acts and proceedings of each of the legislatures of the provinces" The wording is "shall" and not "may." And, it should be noted, this advising is not to be limited to just matters of federal jurisdiction.
S. 4(c) doesn't require the federal government to intervene; however, it does contain the requirement to "advise" and to my reading this means there must be a paper trail from the Justice Minister to the Prime Minister on Bill 96. I, for one, am curious to know what advice, if any, the Minister of Justice has to give to the Government of Canada vis a vis Bill 96.
S. 4(c) has been on the books pretty much since the beginning of Confederation. It was put there specifically because of the federal government's veto power (i.e., disallowance and reservation) over any provincial legislation that overstepped its jurisdiction or violated the rights of minorities. I can't think of a better reason than Bill 96 to demand that the Minister of Justice follow the law and fulfill his duties pursuant to s. 4(c). Let us see, in official black and white, what the federal government is willing or unwilling to do in its defense of justice.
Tony Kondaks
Vancouver
