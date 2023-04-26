Premier Legault's Easter Twitter tempest and Education Minister Drainville's Muslim prayer putdown are just the latest of the CAQ government's many hurtful actions against minorities in Quebec. Invariably, these initiatives are both blatantly biased and embarrassingly empty of empathy.
Yet, they have proven to be popular in la Belle Province because a majority of the majority here are unsympathetic towards "les autres". And Legault is a master at mining this pure laine vein for votes. The rueful result of this demographic's domination of the electoral landscape is that, in Quebec, minorities are second-class citizens living under du souche supremacy.
Frankly, I am fearful for the future of Quebec as a democratic society that is just and fair for all.
George McArthur
Montreal
