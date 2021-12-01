First we neglect. Then we deny. The long-term care homes are the poor relations of the healthcare institutions, and their residents are often the poor relations of their families, in both material and moral terms. The care provided in many of the CHSLDs was barely adequate before the pandemic, and passed “unnoticed” until disaster struck.
It is not just government and healthcare officials that need to self-examine. The elderly are often victims of the not-so-benign neglect of their families.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
