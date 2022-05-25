As citizens engaged with our community, in contact with numerous community and cultural organizations, we are very concerned by the negative impact Bill 96 will have on communications and health care for many residents in our riding. We recognize that that health and social services are matters that fall into Quebec’s jurisdiction; we also take to heart the importance of French as Quebec’s official language. Our party has demanded increased funding for francisation for many years.
Our riding welcomes many new immigrants, including those who are seeking asylum and who have suffered from the ravages of war, violence and abuse. Despite their efforts to integrate into Quebec society, illness frequently strikes before they have obtained a sufficient mastery of French; illness also frequently provokes a regression in recently acquired knowledge.
It is a fundamental right for those who are ill or in distress to be able to communicate in the language that they best understand. To deny this right can lead to serious communication problems with serious negative results for the health of the persons concerned.
We support the vast non-partisan movement uniting various medical, social and community organizations which have demanded the exclusion of health and social services from the application of Bill 96. This exclusion will be beneficial for many residents of Quebec and in particular for many residents of our riding.
NDG-Westmount NDP Electoral Riding Association
