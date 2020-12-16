Kudos to The Suburban for an excellent editorial which exposes Prime Minister Trudeau’s opportunism and hypocrisy on issues of Jewish concern.
While joining the jackals at the United Nations in their annual ritual of savaging Israel with condemnations that carry no legal or moral bearing, Trudeau appointed former Justice Minister Irwin Cotler as Canada’s envoy to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
This leads us to the question of what exactly is the connection between Israel, anti-Semitism and the Holocaust?
The simple answer is that in the poisoned mind of an anti-Semite every Jew is Israel and Israel is every Jew.
Had Israel been in existence in the 30’s there never would not have been a Holocaust.
Sam Mitnick
Cote St.Luc
