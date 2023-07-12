That Canada’s political landscape is dismal, so what? It’s what Canada wants. We’re post-nationals now, and this is what it means:
One, we forgot what it means to be a true Canadian, with a true Canadian identity, as we are not a nation anymore. The result is that “what it means to be a true Conservative” is moot, because we don’t even know what it means to be a true Canadian.
Two, however nice it is to read something pitting Liberals against Conservatives, what of the NDP, Greens, and Bloc? However improbable, it’s not impossible that we might see another “orange wave,” for example.
And three, is a Maxime Bernier the “true” Conservative? Or is it a Pierre Poilievre? And who will convince all Canadians of what a “true” Conservative is?
Then, there’s “dedication for the common good”. Really? You can’t have it both ways here. A post-national is dedicated to the individual good. If you’re a minority of one among forty million, you will certainly be the one benefitting from the lion’s share of the “common good”. God forbid you’re a white guy most qualified for a job. You’re not getting hired for that job. Don’t even think about it. Even if “the common good” is ensured by you holding the position. Individual good. Full stop.
And about nationhood, well, Quebec continues to call itself a nation in post-national Canada. It legislates in a way that aims to preserve its identity, and the pride of its nationhood. Most of these legislative endeavours are judicially contested. But Quebec soldiers on anyway.
Does Canada want to be a nation? Or does Canada enjoy sliding into post-nationalism? That’s the real question. If the answer is the former, then perhaps Quebec can help. We can always send 78 Bloc deputies to Ottawa in the next election. In theory, it is possible. In practice, it will never happen.
Just as in theory, another party besides the Liberals or Conservatives can win the next election. In practice, nope. In every single electoral campaign, every single party abuses the word “change”. After every single election, no matter who gets in, we look at status quo, or worse. We have a dismal social landscape, which grinds the already slow-moving political machine to the halt of the comfort du jour. More importantly, we have a dismal climatological landscape, worldwide, which should, rightfully, eliminate the word “future” from use altogether.
Kind of makes parliamentary ramblings insignificant, doesn’t it?
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
