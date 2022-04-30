School board reform Bill 40 calls for the director-general to be its spokesperson rather than an elected chairman. This is good because it leads to another matter that needs attention - the Board's ethics commissioner.
Currently, the ethics commissioner is an employee of the school board. This creates conflicts of interest, especially when complaints are filed against the chairperson who is not following the Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct applicable to the Council of Commissioners.
I know because I filed ethics complaints against three successive chairpersons of the Pearson board but got nowhere. My complaints were deemed "unfounded and without merit." The last decision was rendered on April 20, 2022.
I believe the government should assume the role of employer. The ethics commissioner should not depend on the school board, which, by definition, imposes constraints on their actions.
It should appoint ethics commissioners and create a bank of roaming commissioners distributed throughout the province.
Such a measure would make commissioners more efficient and limit legal recourse.
Of course, the QESBA is against the idea. Recall two months ago, the association was not too keen on the thought of the national student protector/ombudsman (Bill 9) being employed by the government. It claimed they have the right "to control and manage" the minority-language school system.
Let's remember, it was the parents who complained that the ombudsman did more protecting of "the system" rather than the student. My experience for about 23 years regarding ethical matters and commissioners tells me the same thing: Protect the system first.
Fortunately, all decisions rendered by the Ethics Commissioner are public.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
