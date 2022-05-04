Political parties are not advocacy groups. They have to broker a variety of interests to be viable. The Equality Party elected its MNAs in Montreal ridings but its initial strength was due in no small part to the off-island Unity Party merging with it to make it an electoral fighting force. The infighting came later.
It doesn’t take ESP to see that the two nascent parties should join forces to become one political party. It just takes English-Speaking People to realize that they are a collectivity in their own right in Quebec, and should broker their regional differences within the same party.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
