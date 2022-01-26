Eric Duhaime’s Conservatives, anti-vaxxer and libertarian, have more in common with Max Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada than they do with their federal cousins. But do they have the demographic clout to do to the CAQ what Robert Libman’s Equality Party did to Robert Bourassa’s Liberals in 1989? Anglophones, then, had enough electoral power to take four seats from the governing party to protest the use of the notwithstanding clause denying the right to commercial signage in English. Equality was new, but anglophone frustration with the Liberals was not, and Bill 178 was a galvanizing force allowing Libman to channel the community’s anger.
There is a lot of anger today at government measures dealing with Omicron. Who knows what will happen in October if we’re into a sixth or seventh wave?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
