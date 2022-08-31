The CAQ, the PLQ, QS and the PQ are putting forward environment policy. People always applaud this. Why wouldn’t they? But, what about a second thought. The four main parties seek to reduce CO2 emissions by 37,5%, 45%, 55% and 45% respectively from 1990 emissions from the province. But who actually knows how many tonnes of CO2 were emitted at that time? In Canada, CO2 levels have only reduced by 9% over 30 years. No one likes virtue signaling.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
