Congratulations luxury EV owners of CSL! Despite the fact that the federal government has slapped a luxury tax (the new tax will be a 10% fee on the total cost of the vehicle or a 20% fee on the amount exceeding $100,000, whichever amount is smaller) the City Of Cote St. Luc will actually reward EV owners with $250 to pay for a charger for their muli-million dollar homes.
I brought this to the attention of all councillors, in writing in addition to the mayor and heard back from none of them even though I'm extremely confident not one knew about the aforementioned. When I brought it up in person, again nothing other than that the program was capped at $15,000 and I was brushed off. Who am I to question this administration and bring forth such logic?
Is this really a good use of taxpayer money? I would say that over 95% of the EVs in CSL are of the luxury variety (Tesla, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes etc.) not too many Prius's and Volts zooming around). Furthermore an infinitesimally small amount of those owners actually work in CSL so what is their real local carbon footprint?
Unlike council I actually did some research. For example my girlfriend works in Laval twice a week and she goes over the Montreal West border which is 1.22 km from our home for a grand total of 2.44 km round trip within CSL/ Regardless of how much this program costs it's a waste of money besides the fact that it is already heavily subsidized at every governmental level- not to mention that if you buy a Tesla you're actually adding to the coffers of the richest man in the world.
Come on, Mayor Brownstein we already have an uber environmentally myopic politician in this city. The bike path narrowed streets don't have room for the both of you. Stay in your lane.
Brahm Shuster
CSL
