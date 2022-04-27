Public education is not a single focused endeavour. We "educate" our youth in all manner of academic disciplines so as to provide a general basic foundation and to permit the learner to discover connections and interpret results. The notion, as expressed by letter writer Greenfield (April 20) that "the school system has failed our children" is a false assumption.
The Quebec Ministry of Education's own data clearly shows that students attending the English school boards have significantly higher success rates on Ministry examinations and overall higher graduation rates than their French counterparts. Further, if the Ministry felt that its own officially approved curricula, instructional materials, and/or examination standards were wanting, then these could easily be altered. Further, in numerous "international" test situations, Quebec students, in comparison to age-similar students from around the world, are often in the top tiers. English language students must meet high academic standards and their success rates demonstrate their abilities.
While the imposition of additional French language core courses into English programs will dramatically impact every attending student, there is a far more damaging long-term impact to the totality of the CEGEP system. Quebec politicians (of every political party) now feel that they have free reign, without consideration for tradition or expertise, to insert academic elements at will. Such interference destroys program coherence, skews academic connections, and will stifle collegial innovation.
Our schools have not failed our children; rather, our politicians have! Will our universities next feel the political touch?
