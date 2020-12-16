School board candidate Chris Eustace ("Reflections on the English school board 2020 elections", December 09) appears to lament the reality that the English and French public-school systems are now separate - be it by language or governance. The CAQ crass political decision to impose a new administrative structure without due regard for History or Lw demonstrates a myopic view that school board centralization is the best and only way to go.
Recently, the independent EMSB and LBPSB moved quickly to purchase and install classroom air filters. On the other hand, the newly created French "service centers" are mired in a morass of indecision dictated by the Ministry of Education. Further, LBPSB reacted quickly to the discovery that a secondary History workbook contained the "N-word" while the French service centers - devoid of parent Commissioner input - continue to expose their adolescents to questionable instructional material.
Whatever weaknesses may be embedded in our current citizen elected school boards, they are nonetheless best placed to respond quickly and efficiently to local needs for the benefit of students and staff.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.