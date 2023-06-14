The on-going hubbub related to Bill-96 will no doubt grow and intensify over the next several months (years?). Court cases will slowly proceed with appeals being launched here and there. However, one thing is clear - Legault will not in any way back down or alter his stance. As he has shown in the past, he will "double down" and find increasingly restrictive ways to harden his views.
We have seen this with the teacher shortage where his ministers suggest that poorly trained "teachers" may takeover classes. Likewise, ill-prepared neotype nurses can handle emergency and primary care. These are signs of desperation and indicate a government with no realistic plans to handle society's fundamental needs.
However, we can indeed look forward to renewed restrictions on the language fronts. What better way to detract public attention than by raising the possibility of an English onslaught. Therefore, not happy with any kind of "good faith" assertion, the CAQ will soon introduce an English identity card. Similar to other government photo ID cards with specific codes, this one will only be issued to those who meet the requirements for service in English. Accompanying the card will be a stylized fleur-de-lys with an "A" embossed; thus identifying the holder as a member of an evil minority demanding special attention.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
McGill University
Beaconsfield
