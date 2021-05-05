Contrary to English Montreal School Board chair Joe Ortona's "lauding" the recent court decision finding fault with a limited number of articles in Bill 21 (EMSB lauds Bill 21 ruling, The Suburban, April 27) or even letter writer Marcus Tabachnick (Government must respect operations of English schools, The Suburban, April 27) who postulates that the Quebec government must respect the position of the minority school systems, history has clearly demonstrated that whatever powers might have been envisioned in the original 1867 Constitution have been continually whittled away by a Supreme Court of Canada decision, the ineptitude of successive English schools boards, as well as the continual onslaught of every Quebec government.
In 1989, the Supreme Court of Canada essentially knee-capped the minority school system in Quebec by ruling that all matters related to the curriculum were under the exclusive control of the provincial government. Therefore, for the last thirty years, school boards have simply been the faithful lapdogs of every curriculum decision emanating from Quebec City. Official programs of study, authorized student textbooks, instructional time allocations, and evaluation procedures have been dictated to the boards without concern for any possible community input.
The "heart and soul" of every educational system - especially a recognized minority one - is to determine (manage and control?) its own academic landscape. With this 1989 SCC decision, the minority school boards were essentially cut off from their electorates, forbidden to adjust offerings to meet cultural needs, and relegated to simple purveyors of imposed Ministry dictates representing a majority point of view often in opposition to that espoused by the minority.
The grand sounding words of "manage and control" mean nothing! They are a sham as everything that is meaningful to the overall English educational community has been stripped away. Yes, we may well elect school commissioners; but, and here is the main question: to do actually manage and control specifically what?
While none of us have any real insight into the minds of our Fathers of Confederation who originally drafted these articles in 1867 to safeguard minority educational rights, I cannot image for a moment that their idea was for a top-down dictatorial regime that deliberately trampled the wishes of a supposedly protected minority community. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court decision, the constant maladroitness of successive gaggles of school commissioners, along with a persistent political design to render English education impotent and assimilate it into a larger whole, have now largely succeeded.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
