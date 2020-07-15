The convoy of black motorists rolling through Montreal , many demonstrations before, that our city administration and police department have done little to negate police racial profiling of visible minorities in their cars or walking on the street; and the promise of changes to be announced July 8 may still be insufficient.
Yet the following initiatives could have already been put into effect: police sign a registry promising not to stop anyone without justification and state that justification up front. The wording of such justification by the city could have already been put into practice; police vehicles should carry the bilingual caption “to serve and protect equally” as a continuous reminder to all.
I now call upon our visible racial, ethnic and First Nation activists to take a giant step forward by inviting Montreal police, QPP and RCMP officers, the mayor, premier and prime minister to march together with them on the front lines against racial profiling and excessive force which may follow. I suggest that such a potentially huge demonstration termed “United” should commence at “Democracy Park” facing the eastern slope of Mount Royal and proceed up the mountain on Camillien Houde to the summit which can accommodate the unlimited masses with good intentions.
What a great opportunity for all Montrealers to show “they can overcome” without pointing a finger of blame so other world cities will follow our lead!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
