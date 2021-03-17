Surveys, statistics, numbers, percentages, focus groups, and facts. These are all good and necessary things, but they are not the way to fight a language war.
François Legault and his language Minister are winning the language war on pure emotion. They go to great lengths to shed tears and rend cloth over how their history, their heritage, their beloved language, and their nation will all disappear if they don’t control the evil spread of English and other languages.
They send the Peladeau squad and the SSJB out to beat the bushes finding “proof” that their language is in danger, that there were bilingual greetings at some stores, that the justice system is looking for judges who can hear cases in English, that there was English lettering on a sign that was the same size as the French lettering, or that pasta is not a French word,
People’s eyes roll when someone tries to prove a language point by spouting the results of the latest survey. The public rightly distrusts such things because, as the saying goes – figures don’t lie but liars can figure.
We need to get emotional about what we will lose and what we have already lost. We need to be outraged about the attack on the English language in Montreal and surrounding areas. We need to demand that a million English speakers not be treated like second class citizens. We need to support the fight to keep control and management of our English school system. We need our community spokespersons to be angry about having to fight for our basic rights for over 50 years. We need the Federal government and Federal leaders to step up and say enough is enough and not simply to capitulate on language matters in the hopes of picking up a few votes. We need and deserve Provincial and municipal parties and leaders who are willing to celebrate the advantages of our bilingualism and of living, working and growing a business in this duality.
If we want to preserve our rightful and constitutionally protected place in the Quebec language space, we need to get mad, now and in both languages.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
