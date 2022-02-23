In 1970, Pierre Trudeau invoked the War Measures Act in response to what was indisputably terrorism. For the next fifty years, Canadians resolved even the thorniest of issues with debate, dialogue, and democracy. That Justin Trudeau would invoke the modern-day equivalent over trucks blocking streets, without ever attempting to negotiate or even meet with protesters, is odious. That he has opened the door to governments using the Emergencies Act to disperse protests against itself is even more so. I call on all opposition parties to resolve this impasse in the only democratic fashion remaining: vote no-confidence in this government, dissolve Parliament and call new elections.
Isaac Goldman
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.