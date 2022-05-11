In principle, bike lanes are a great idea. They promote fitness, help the environment, and provide a safe corridor for cyclists. In practice, new problems arise. Bike paths remove a lane for car traffic, leading to congestion and increased emissions. Bike lanes along busy city streets put cyclists in the path of crossing and turning cars, posing significant risk for collision, especially at night. Parking can also be sacrificed for a bike lane, problematic for residents, business, etc.
Why not build elevated bike paths? They could run above roadways or sidewalks, be covered for rain and snow, and have a rubberized surface for good grip and low noise. There would be on/off ramps every few blocks, and maybe wind/solar powered electric elevators. No more angry glares, stops or red lights. I could see many happy cyclists riding above de Maisonneuve between Prud'homme and Victoria.
There are obvious engineering challenges. And the cost would be higher than paths on terra firma. But, elevated bike lanes allow a unique marriage between bikes and cars (or is it a divorce?), and possibly the ultimate solution for safety and reduced emissions.
The sky's the limit.
Norman Sabin
NDG
