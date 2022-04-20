Learning French should be elementary if you live in Quebec. More precisely, it should be taught properly in elementary school. This is unfortunately not the case, and now English-speaking CEGEP students have become Guinea pigs, if not sacrificial lambs in this latest linguistic tug of war.
I don’t know what the failure rate will be if the law goes through as things stand. But what is clear is that the school system has failed our children long before CEGEP will have failed them.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
