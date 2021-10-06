This week Ensemble Mtl proclaimed that it would unilaterally tear down the 60-year-old fence (owned by the Town of Mount Royal) that runs along the length of l'Acadie. I was surprised to see experienced Montreal political candidates making reckless comments.
Notwithstanding the independence of each city and the principle of good neighborhood relationship, did they think that through at all? The metal fence is essentially woven into a green wall of trees which serves as a sound, wind and dirt barrier from the heavily trafficked 6-8 lane thoroughfare. Would they remove that too?
There are no sidewalks on the fenced side of the busy 2-kilometre roadway that runs from Jean-Talon to the 40. Open pedestrian gates provide safe access into TMR at traffic lights to permit the necessary time for walkers and bicyclists to make the crossing. If the gate is removed, is Ensemble MtL prepared for all the injuries and traffic accidents that will inevitably occur from the explosion of jaywalking between TMR and Parc-Ex?
Let us not forget that elections are seasonal, but relationships remain permanent. Let's prioritize the safety of families over the sensationalism of reckless political posturing. As for the fence, the time for this discussion is when Montréal actually presents a modern plan for l'Acadie that includes greenery, reduces traffic flow and adds sidewalks and safe crossing.
Antoine Tayar
TMR Citizen
Candidate Councillor - district 1
