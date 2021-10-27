While the municipal elections are in full swing, those underway in Kirkland could go down in the city’s history. A woman could be elected for the fist time On the municipal council since…. 1983. That year, Grace D. Shantz completed her second term at the helm of then-mayor Sam Elkas, unknowingly becoming the first and last woman to sit on council when female elected municipal officials were a rare occurrence. During the municipal election campaign of 2021, several women could make history on November 7. In all, three districts could be represented by women. Jessica Houde-Woytiuk and Nancy Kokinasidis are running in District 3 - Brunswick, Andrea Katz is running in District 7 - Saint-Charles and Karen Cliffe is running in District 8 - Summerhill. While some candidates are on their first attempt, others are experienced, notably Karen Cliffe, who is on her third electoral attempt (2013, 2017, 2021).
Jeremy Scraire
Kirkland
