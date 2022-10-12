The news that the students from the EMSB [Suburban Oct. 6] achieved the highest marks of any Quebec school board is not entirely a surprise. Other English boards have posted similar results. Performing equally as well as the English public system is the French private system which is bigger than the entire English public system. However, these results may obscure an issue that could be likened to MacLennan’s "two solitudes",except this is not a reference to any linguistic divide, but one that is rooted in education and exists within the French community itself.
In no other province do so many attend private, but publicly subsidized, schools. As with the English schools, private French schools can boast of a very low dropout rate. In a marked contrast, the French public system has produced very poor academic results and the highest dropout rates in Canada, and possibly, in North America. Just a few years back, Jacques Parizeau himself lamented the poor performance of the French public system.
There are two reasons for the differential outcomes in the French system. As a consequence of Bill 101, English schools can only accept English speakers, whereas many French public schools, particularly in the metropolitan area, have significant enrolments of non francophones. Many children of recent immigrants or refugees may not easily fit nor find academic success when being taught in a new language. Moreover, although the private system can be selective in which students they accept, the public schools cannot. Historically, the French private system had a prestige that it maintains today and along with a self fulfilling prophecy of student selection and academic success, it shines compared to the struggling public sector, often perceived as being second rate. Poorer families are overly represented in the dropout rate, and financial considerations prevent them from entering into the private school while subsidies provide incentives for the wealthier to abandon the public school.
A key to move out of poverty is education; dropping out has long-term repercussions. However, success at the secondary level is a precondition for higher education and to better paid employment. Private school graduates, who have already received public funding, will be more likely to become recipients of the highly subsidized university system too, and will become, or remain, part of the French speaking social and political elite. Differential success rates are a consequence of government actions. In the French private system, it has produced a cycle of subsidized educational success and prosperity, whilst in the French public sector, it brings educational failure and poverty.
However is there any political party willing to present policies to bridge the chasm that exists between these formidable "two solitudes"?
Jim Wilson
