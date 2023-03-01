The recent reports on the campaign "to ban or heavily restrict" animal leg hold traps is a strong reminder that there needs to be more attention paid to Quebec's Animal Welfare and Safety Act.
Apparently, as many as 67 percent of animals caught are not the ones the trapper intended to catch. Imagine the damage done to dog snouts and the amputations necessary on the paws of family pets.
A recent article in Le Journal de Montréal indicated an endangered subspecies of the wolf, the Eastern Wolf, could disappear from the province because Quebec has no intention of protecting it as Ontario has already been doing for 20 years. Consequently, they are hunted down because of their skins.
On Feb. 15, an owner in Quebec who is facing charges after a penned-up, tuskless wild boar was attacked by dogs, was charged with "wilfully causing unnecessary pain, suffering, or injury to an animal..."
What makes these stories most troubling is that the government passed provincial animal-welfare legislation in December 2015.
Quebec's lawmakers understood "animals are not things" but experience emotions and physical and psychological pain. Consequently, they were recognized, via Bill 54, as "sentient beings with biological needs."
Research indicates a correlation between animal cruelty and abuse of children, women, and seniors. Teaching children to be kind to animals encourages more compassion for people.
Some schools have introduced humane education as part of the curriculum. Basically, the course teaches students that we are all connected: people and animals living on a fragile planet.
I believe this type of schooling could be linked with Quebec's new "Citizenship and Culture" course as it would encompass animal rights.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
