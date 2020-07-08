Jon Bradley’s letter in last Wednesday’s issue has stirred me to comment. Mr. Bradley and other writers are absolutely correct about the history program in Quebec schools, which is but a symptom of a larger problem..
The root of the problem is successive Quebec governments seizing ever greater control over education, and especially curriculum, over the last fifty years. Our present government’s new legislation has effectively removed any meaningful contribution by anyone other than the party in power. The Minister of Education now has absolute authority.
No political party should ever have absolute control over education. This has been the hallmark of control by oppressive regimes for eons. One of the main tools in accomplishing this is to lie about the past, as well as the present, by portraying the rest of the world as evil and only “we" are good. Needless to say, any minority group is merely grist for this mill.
There was a time when the school boards had taxing powers, decided where and when to build schools, hired and fired, and decided on the curriculum. There is no doubt that some school boards have become ineffective, mainly because government has removed so many major responsibilities from them that all that is left is to becoming involved in matters that were the realm of educators and administrators. They have been reduced from being boards of directors to who-knows-what exactly.
Education should not be and can not be just another tool to spread the ideas of the party in power. There can be a way to ensure that education can be run by by qualified citizens, educators and yes, with government input, but first our government must disabuse themselves of the idea that they, and only they, have all the answers and all the solutions, especially when they alone are creating the questions and the problems. No government elected with less than 40% of the popular vote due to a grossly unfair electoral map should ever have that power.
I would suggest also that the failure of government to properly manage their present responsibilities - Health, Child Protection, Seniors Residences, etc., should alone preclude them from taking over and messing up Education as well.
Stan Lambert
D.D.O.
