Even though Quebec passed legislation in 2015 declaring animals 'sentient beings,' the unnecessary euthanization of a young bear and decapitation of five cats, in the West Island, is a strong reminder of the need for more education on animal welfare in Quebec's public school system.
To prepare our youth for the future and to create a kinder and more compassionate society, our schools must teach children how to respect and care for all life on earth.
There is a connection between animal cruelty and human violence. Cruelty to animals very often sets the stage for abuse of children, women, and seniors.
Humane Education should be part of the curriculum. The course examines the challenges facing our planet, from human oppression and animal exploitation to consumerism and ecological degradation. Students get to know that we are all connected: people and animals living on a fragile planet.
I believe the program will further help produce students today who will grow up to be responsible and caring citizens of tomorrow.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
