Your editorial on what Premier Legault should learn from this election is thoughtful commentary. From your pen to God‘s ears. It seems rather optimistic to me to think that Mr. Legault is listening. Of course, hope is deeply rooted in our traditions. As such, it was an appropriate piece at this time.
Robert Miller
Hampstead
