Your editorial on possible education wars following Quebec’s threats against Grade 12s brings an imagery of what could be an interesting fight. It would be difficult to legally stop Grade 12s but I suppose the CAQ could threaten to cut any provincial funding to schools offering it. But that would be a sideshow to the biggest threat of them all - institutions (particularly based in Ontario) that could simply offer Grade 12 online to Quebec students - English and French alike.
Jeff Joseph
CSL
