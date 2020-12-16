Editorial on Canada betraying Israel was one of your best Dec 16, 2020 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All your editorials are good, but the latest on Canada betraying Israel at the UN was one of the best. I forwarded it to my MP Marc Garneau.Ron Diamond Westmount 