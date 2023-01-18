Concerning your editorial on Quebec limiting economic immigrants to French only, as I always say, you can’t fix stupid. This administration has put the language issue, which is really not an issue, as the face of its government. No matter the economic harm that it will cost Quebec, it is all worth it to protect the French Language which in reality needs no protection. Outside of Montreal which is truly a melting pot, the French language remains the language of choice.
Marvin Dankoff
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.