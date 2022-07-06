I am a member and supporter of Faces of Advocacy, an organization with 12,000 members that advocated to IRCC and the government for immediate family and extended family exemptions for binational families from COVID border measures.
During Parliamentary sitting 75 on May 19, we openly supported Bill C-20, introduced by the government to introduce accountability measures. The Public Complaints and Review Commission established in Bill C-20 would review RCMP and CBSA service complaints alongside specified activities.
However, this bill had not been pushed to second reading before the summer recess. Despite media and human rights associations, such as the BC Civil Liberties Association, assessing this urgent need 25 months ago, nothing has changed.
I ask that everyone - especially the media - highlights this issue to ensure that we have access to our families for life’s important moments. There should be a clear process to lodge complaints with the CBSA and appeal its decisions. As soon as the House reconvenes in the fall, Bill C-20 should be moved to second reading.
For more information about Faces of Advocacy, please reach out to Dr David-Edward Ooi-Poon, at poon@facesofadvocacy.com.
Sydney Manton
Toronto
