In Alberta, a woman called Sheila Annette Lewis is dying of a terminal illness. She needs an organ transplant to save her life. But she was recently removed from the transplant list because she was unvaccinated against Covid-19. Now the case is going to the Canadian Supreme Court. But the question we ought to ask ourselves: why was she removed from the list in the first place? In their unanimous decision, the judges of the Alberta Court of Appeal acknowledged that it is a “virtual certainty” that the 57 year old would die without an organ transplant. But they also wrote that “while Ms. Lewis has the right to refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the charter cannot remediate the consequences of her choice.” But doesn’t the Canadian charter of rights and freedoms preserve the right to life? Why was she removed due to her vaccination status despite the fact that life has gone back to normal? I hope in 2023 that politicians call out these injustices and change the status quo.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
