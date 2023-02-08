While Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé's new online ER tracker tool is intended to give Quebecers an idea of the situation in their region's emergency rooms and the alternatives available to them, the tool fails to show one determining factor: the nurse situation.
In reality, doctors assess patients in ERs and give orders to nurses on what to do with patients. Doctors don't do much of the hands on work, we do. Nurses are also the first healthcare professionals that patients see and we are in a position to intervene and act when a patient is crashing, well before the doctor even sees the patient. If there are not enough of us, the situation in the ER becomes very dangerous for patients. Why then, are we not mentioned in this new online tool? It would be very easy for the amount of nurses to be added on to the hourly statistics in an ER. Where I work, my name is generated on a computer screen with all my patients, the very same screen used to determine index santé's information and, presumably, the information on this new website. The public has a right to know how many nurses there are for X amount of patients but currently, it has no idea of what these numbers are.
If Mr. Dubé really wants to tell the truth about Quebec's ERs, he should be more transparent with Quebecers and include nurses on this fancy new website.
Nathan Friedland
Roxboro
