What a waste of time! There is no reputable education research evidence that imposing a dress code on adolescents increases academic success ("Pointe Claire's John Rennie High students will wear uniforms", August 9). The fact that this policy was rammed through by a governing board against the clear wishes of the vast majority of students, notwithstanding contrary opinions from teacher/staff and parents, demonstrates shortsighted notions regrading student achievement.
The reasons postulated for this policy ("reduce economic disparity", "promote gender equality", and increase "school spirit") are unproven and unmeasurable goals! In a year from now, how might these lofty aims be evaluated? Will the dress policy be altered based on concrete results? More importantly, will this dress code guarantee that an adolescent will ponder the nuances of poetry more seriously, for example, because she/he is wearing a specifically coloured t-shirt?
On a practical level, are teachers expected to become "dress police"? Will students who do not arrive at school in the appropriate attire be sent home or relegated to a special room for such deviants?
Suggestion: if a common dress code is so important at John Rennie, then maybe it is time for all staff to likewise adopt a specific dress style? After all, if one expects every student to dress in a more or less similar manner, then why not those who interact with our students on a daily basis?
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
Beaconsfield
