If the odious Bill 21 was never enacted, there would be plenty of qualified teachers to serve the student population of Quebec.
It is time for the CAQ to admit their mistake in passing such a xenophobic law. To Legault, stop your hyperbole in stating teacher shortage is a worldwide problem. Admit your mistake; the population is not stupid.
Or perhaps this is the goal – bring in unlicensed teachers who will teach your doctrine.
Time to repeal Bill 21.
I wonder if any upper echelon CAQ leaders would send their children to schools that did not have qualified teachers.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.