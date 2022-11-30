I offer the following initiatives to support downtown Montreal suffering from half empty office buildings, too many "a louer" signs and merchants crying the blues from overhead escalating faster than sales:
Make downtown a GST tax free zone. The Montreal Chamber of Commerce should coordinate all businesses to pay the 5% to attract locals, uptowners and off islanders.
Add two levels of parking for the environment friendly electric cars of the near future under the second phase of excavation for new infrastructure below Ste. Catherine St. It would more than be paid for by revenue from meters reasonably priced continuously flowing into city coffers; and it would serve as a template for parking under other commercial avenues being excavated for same.
Quebec to provide funding and/or tax incentives to convert secondary office buildings into residential ones and consolidate more office tenants in newer towers. Otherwise, contested evaluations from lower revenue will raise taxes on all other properties to balance the budget annually.
Quebec should advance Montreal “upfront an extra hundred million annually” to spend as it deems fit and not have to beg each time for funding delayed or refused. After all, Quebec receives $14 billion annually from Ottawa and can put off balancing its budget for five to 10 years; a little unselfish trickle down effect would be much appreciated.
And the kicker! Promote that foreigners here for business and pleasure can reclaim the GST and duties paid on goods purchased when leaving Canada much like is done in Quebec’s sister country France. What a shot in the sales arm that would be to increase tourism and spending in high end items.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
