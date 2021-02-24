The first thing a witness testifies to in court is his or her birthdate. But few of us remember being born, still less what date of what year. We rely on others to have given us a truthful answer. Our date of birth is hearsay, you might say, but a necessary exception to the rule barring such evidence. We don’t bring our parents to court to corroborate our birthdate.
Now, few of us entertain doubt about our official date of birth. But take someone who believes he was an April Fool’s baby, and to protect him from the possible cruelty of classmates, his parents have told him he was born on April 2. What if this person is not assured by the hospital records, his birth certificate, on-line newspaper replicas of his actual birth announcement, or reproductions in the microfilm library? Is our childhood Cartesian a budding conspiracy theorist?
The capacity for doubt and the need for certainty are companions in the quest for knowledge, though individual appetites may vary. None of this, however, explains those who believe the election was stolen from Trump. Sixty-one court judgments and congressional certification mean nothing to these people. Nor does the question of the constitutionality of the actions of state officials in the certification and recount count in their minds. And these people aren’t just the Capitol Hill Mob and their friends. They include, also, the well-heeled denizens of West Palm Beach wielding 4 Irons, not semi-automatics or battering rams.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
