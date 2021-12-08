I favour the sale of the Fulford Residence on Guy St. to Chez Doris, a non-profit shelter for women in distress and not Concordia University with deeper pockets.
Chez Doris could assume immediate occupancy to fulfill its mandate and protect the vacant home from vandalism, fire, or other environmental damage. Protecting this impressive 130-year-old jewel of a home having no historical protection in law from being demolished for development is a primary concern of the board of directors having authority to make that decision.
I request our three levels of government to jointly fund its purchase and future extension on the front lawn or even encapsulate the home “as is” within a multi-storey complex. After all, demand is unfortunately growing from all backgrounds including our “First Nations First” indigenous communities; and another political eulogy for a life lost which could have been saved reflects not progress but procrastination.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
