Thank you Very your editorial on gaz taxes.I do not drive and thus have never been licensed/permitted to operate a motorized vehicle of any kind. I do however have family members and friends living on fixed income or low income and some are hurting financially with high gaz prices. Public transit isn’t always an option for some of these folks. Don’t stop being a bearer of facts; we need your clear statement of facts, always.
The Hon. Marlene Jennings
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.